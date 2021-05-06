Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,259.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,201.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

