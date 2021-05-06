Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lessened by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,320.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,259.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,201.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

