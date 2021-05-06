Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 150 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Square were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 110.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $4,542,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 12.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Square by 7.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $231.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 368.05, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,360,160 shares of company stock valued at $327,257,108. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.