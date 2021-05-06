Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,287 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 75,004 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -293.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

