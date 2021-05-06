Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,880,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 363,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 126,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

