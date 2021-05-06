Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 229.9% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 47,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 138.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $230.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

