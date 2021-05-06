Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after acquiring an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX opened at $496.08 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

