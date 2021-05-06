Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock opened at $92.83 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $92.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,753 shares of company stock valued at $18,812,909 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.