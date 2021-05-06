Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells $147,063.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $147,063.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,890,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $129,353.36.

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $106,983.28.

ELVT opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $124.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.