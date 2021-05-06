Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

