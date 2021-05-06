Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of AutoNation worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in AutoNation by 33.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,116 shares of company stock worth $61,963,568. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $104.38 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $105.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

