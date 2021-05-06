Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after buying an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $198.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.41. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

