Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,173.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after buying an additional 1,508,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Huntsman by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 825,248 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth $18,689,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Huntsman by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.23. 1,691,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

