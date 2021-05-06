Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 293.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 52,215 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 54.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

