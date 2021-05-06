SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d rating to a c- rating. The stock had previously closed at $21.41, but opened at $21.98. SeaSpine shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 3,448 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,317,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in SeaSpine by 43.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 191,764 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 171,722 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 104,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

