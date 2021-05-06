NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 38,685 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,765 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38,685 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK opened at $281.08 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 146.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

