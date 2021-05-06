Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,126 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $479.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.29 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.