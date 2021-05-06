US Bancorp DE Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $21,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in American Electric Power by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

