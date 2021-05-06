Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 33 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Anthem by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.00.

ANTM opened at $389.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.59. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $393.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

