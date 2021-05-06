Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,809,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,962,000 after buying an additional 376,114 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 368,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,969,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.