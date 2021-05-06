Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Increased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Celanese worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRB Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CE stock opened at $167.49 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average is $136.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.