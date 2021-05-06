Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,407 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,490,000 after buying an additional 285,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

