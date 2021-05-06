Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

