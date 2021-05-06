Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Shares Down 0.6%

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

About Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Generation Hemp Inc engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.