Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $135.00 at Raymond James

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

NYSE:HLT opened at $122.62 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -105.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

