ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ConocoPhillips worth $17,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of COP opened at $55.44 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of -49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.