Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded at William Blair

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by William Blair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

UAA stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

