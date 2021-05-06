Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,554.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $237.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $239.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

