Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Trading Down 4.1%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.38 and last traded at $47.38. Approximately 1,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pollard Banknote from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.