OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Trading Up 7.9%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)’s share price was up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCINF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. ING Group began coverage on OCI in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on OCI in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get OCI alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.