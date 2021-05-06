Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

SHW opened at $283.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $174.48 and a one year high of $284.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

