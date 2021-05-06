Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.93 and a 200 day moving average of $156.59. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

