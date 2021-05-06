J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $141.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $141.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.