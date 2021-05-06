Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $30,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after buying an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $156.99 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,572 shares of company stock valued at $94,782,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.