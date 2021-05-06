Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $216,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $228.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

