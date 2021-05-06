Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Shares Down 0.2%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 258.50 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40). Approximately 407,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 498,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.50 ($3.40).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £656.25 million and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 254.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 7,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £19,858.39 ($25,945.11). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 20,583 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,748.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

