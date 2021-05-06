Moelis & Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Moelis & Company has a payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,142 shares of company stock valued at $33,068,581. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MC. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

