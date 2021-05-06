CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

