Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells $489,380.00 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Thomas Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of Snap-on stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $245.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.60 and a twelve month high of $246.38.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $2,150,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $235,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

