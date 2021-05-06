Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,005 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,897,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,834,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,879,000.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.36. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

