BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $68.68 and last traded at $67.18, with a volume of 310429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $205,752. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

