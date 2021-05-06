SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.