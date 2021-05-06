Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $137.90 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

