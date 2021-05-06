Hollencrest Capital Management Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,636,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 795.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

