Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New $780,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $127.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

