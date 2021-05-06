California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend payment by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of CWT opened at $57.78 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

CWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.