Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $510,997.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00070431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.80 or 0.00274122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $661.93 or 0.01157224 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00031093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.42 or 0.00747239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,318.38 or 1.00207438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.