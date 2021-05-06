Raymond James Increases Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target to $33.00

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.68. 1,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. Griffon has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. Analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

