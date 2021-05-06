Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $694,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,007,170 shares of company stock valued at $129,703,518. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.