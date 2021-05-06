Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $142.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.92 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

